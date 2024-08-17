Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).
ENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 638.20 ($8.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,232 ($15.73). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 629.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 753.28.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,276.60%.
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
