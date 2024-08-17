EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.