Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0733

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $714,866.78 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00034615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,853,670 coins and its circulating supply is 79,854,014 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

