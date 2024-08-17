Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 761,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,800. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.