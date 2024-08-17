Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 761,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,800. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

