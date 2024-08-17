Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. 4,191,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

