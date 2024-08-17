Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 56,440 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $61,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock remained flat at $17.27 on Friday. 6,108,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,139,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.