Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.28. 2,820,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,637. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

