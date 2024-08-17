Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $2,977,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 240,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,185. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

