Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Miller Industries worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 101.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLR traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 121,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $682.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

