Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Trust grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

