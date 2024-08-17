Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,151 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.6 %

ADUS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 82,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,522. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

