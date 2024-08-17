Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.01. 361,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

