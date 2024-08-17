Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.6% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

