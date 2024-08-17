Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 179 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.62 on Friday, reaching $342.32. The company had a trading volume of 863,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

