Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $922.12. 2,364,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The stock has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $878.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

