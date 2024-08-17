Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.31

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 324149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.