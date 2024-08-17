Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issues Earnings Results

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESLT stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $200.17. 17,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average of $197.08.

Elbit Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

