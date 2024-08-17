Edelcoin Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Edelcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $9.83 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12565385 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,969,386.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.