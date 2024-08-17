ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Trading Down 9.2%

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.19). 549,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 102,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.32).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
About ECO Animal Health Group
ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ECO Animal Health Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.