ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Trading Down 9.2%

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.19). 549,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 102,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £65.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,850.00.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

