Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 57,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 35,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Ebara Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

