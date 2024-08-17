Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Announces Earnings Results

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.
Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.72. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
