Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Announces Earnings Results

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.72. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.