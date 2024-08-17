e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.82 and last traded at $145.09. Approximately 385,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,646,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.64.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

