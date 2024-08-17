Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $32.98 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Dynex has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Dynex has a total market cap of $32.98 million and $558,553.95 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynex

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,161,036 coins and its circulating supply is 94,176,310 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,161,036.02538131 with 93,774,039.85021332 in circulation. The last known price of Dynex is 0.34298979 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $620,573.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

