Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $285.01

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.01 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 288.10 ($3.68). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.65), with a volume of 209,763 shares traded.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market cap of £412.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,333.33%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

