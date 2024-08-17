Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DII.B opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of C$194.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

