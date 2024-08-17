Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DII.B opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of C$194.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.