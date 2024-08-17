Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 640.7 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $20.55 during midday trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

