Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 640.7 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $20.55 during midday trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- What are earnings reports?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.