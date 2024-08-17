Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.3 %

DBM stock opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Articles

