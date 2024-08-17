Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

DLPN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

