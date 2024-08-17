Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %
DLPN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.07.
