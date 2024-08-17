Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDU traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 775,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $146.87.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

