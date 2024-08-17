Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $202.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE DDS traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,969. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.98 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Dillard’s by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 45.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

