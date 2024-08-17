Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 8.8% Higher

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 144,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 132,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Digimarc Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $557.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 442,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

