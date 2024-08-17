DiaMedica Therapeutics’ (DMAC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.60 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 1,200,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

