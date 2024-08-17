Desjardins Comments on Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.
OLA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.
Orla Mining Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OLA stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.20. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$37,957.26. In other news, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov purchased 7,273 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$37,957.26. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,029. Corporate insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
