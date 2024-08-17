Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 63,905 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

