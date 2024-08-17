Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $422.35.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.47 and its 200-day moving average is $380.57. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $425.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.