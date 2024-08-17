Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.35.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.57. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $425.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

