De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,789,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 17,265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 683.3 days.

De Grey Mining Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of De Grey Mining stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.81. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. De Grey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

