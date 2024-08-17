De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,789,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 17,265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 683.3 days.
De Grey Mining Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of De Grey Mining stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.81. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. De Grey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.94.
About De Grey Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than De Grey Mining
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.