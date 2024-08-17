CuriosityStream’s (CURI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1.35 price objective on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $56,464.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $56,464.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,564 shares in the company, valued at $263,823.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and sold 88,161 shares valued at $93,451. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,126 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

