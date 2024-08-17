CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CureVac has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

