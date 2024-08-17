CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised CTO Realty Growth to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CTO stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 276.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 223.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 395,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 241,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 126,615 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 381,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

