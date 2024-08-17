Crypterium Price Tops $0.0341 on Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Crypterium has a market cap of $3.23 million and $102,470.98 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

