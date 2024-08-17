Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stake Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 73.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 294.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 555,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,190. The company has a market capitalization of $443.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

