Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Stock Up 0.1 %

CCK opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,265 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 153.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186,387 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.