Critical Contrast: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 358.94%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.70%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SurgePays has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53% Shenandoah Telecommunications 68.81% -0.48% -0.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $112.99 million 0.36 $20.62 million $1.15 1.80 Shenandoah Telecommunications $308.62 million 2.47 $8.04 million $4.33 3.23

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shenandoah Telecommunications. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name. This segment also leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names; and provides voice data and DSL telephone services. The Tower segment owns macro cellular towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.