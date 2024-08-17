Critical Contrast: EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) versus Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and EGF Theramed Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Progyny alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 5.54% 11.97% 8.43% EGF Theramed Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Progyny and EGF Theramed Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 6 5 0 2.45 EGF Theramed Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.97%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than EGF Theramed Health.

94.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and EGF Theramed Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $1.13 billion 1.77 $62.04 million $0.61 34.49 EGF Theramed Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than EGF Theramed Health.

Summary

Progyny beats EGF Theramed Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EGF Theramed Health

(Get Free Report)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. engages in the development of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression, as well as natural health and wellness products. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.