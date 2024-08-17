Critical Analysis: CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and CD Projekt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $150.11 million 0.90 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.23 CD Projekt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CD Projekt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 2 0 2.40 CD Projekt 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skillz and CD Projekt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.48%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than CD Projekt.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and CD Projekt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34% CD Projekt N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skillz beats CD Projekt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt S.A., together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077. The company also distributes videogames through GOG.com distribution platform and the GOG GALAXY application, as well as online channels. In addition, it exports its products in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. CD Projekt S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

