Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $228,660.30 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $228,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $336,908.98.

On Monday, August 12th, Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79.

On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.

Shares of CRCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 839,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cricut by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cricut by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

