Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $228,660.30 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $228,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $336,908.98.
- On Monday, August 12th, Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79.
- On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.
Cricut Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CRCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 839,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $9.92.
Institutional Trading of Cricut
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cricut by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cricut by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
