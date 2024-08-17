CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares during the period. CRH accounts for approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.62% of CRH worth $317,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,120,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,782,000 after acquiring an additional 91,267 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after acquiring an additional 937,804 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,449. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

