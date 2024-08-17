Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$10.70 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut Crew Energy from a buy rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

TSE:CR opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.21.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

