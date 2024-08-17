Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Coursera’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coursera by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

